"Back to School" with Milton's Leak Lock Bottles and Tiffins

Milton, one of the most trusted names in the houseware industry - best known for its innovative and functional range of products - has released a new TVC for its Leak Lock lunch boxes from the Back to School range. The TVC aims to resolve a common concern that parents have of tiffin boxes and water bottles leaking in school bags, whilst kids are being their mischievous selves. It positions the product as a convenient tiffin box that strikes a chord with parents who can always trust Milton and be stress-free about leaks. With product innovation at its core, the Milton TVC - conceptualized and written by ShubhanshuDwivedi, Apoorva Jain &Saurabh Kulkarni - highlights a unique product that makes a big difference. Milton continues to understand and address the constantly evolving day-to-day needs of parents and children as they get back to school. The TVC encourages parents to let their kids be carefree as they play around with their tiffins, as Milton's Leak Lock tiffins and bottles have them covered. Ajay Vaghani, Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., says, "Over these 50 years, much has changed, but our philosophy 'KuchNayaSochteHain' continues to guide us while solving our consumers' everyday problems. Innovation and technology, pioneering breakthroughs, and intuitiveness about consumers' unsaid needs are what helps us develop products to make their lives easier. The TVC, in an endearing way, conveys Milton's product offerings through the easing of a parent's daily worries about her child." Speaking on the new TVC, Saurabh Kulkarni, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, says, "Kids will be kids. So, mothers always find solutions to suit their behaviour and lifestyle. And that's also what Milton does best. Keenly observes human behaviour and designs for and around it. Perhaps that's why they are relevant even after 50 years." The campaign will run on national TV channels. In addition, the TVC will also be promoted on Milton's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

Watch the new Milton TVC - YouTube Link:youtu.be/ZiaVMlks1z4 About Hamilton Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors, and exporters of house-ware products across the globe formed in the year 2000. Since its inception in 1972, Milton, one of its flagship brands has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of the house-ware industry. Today, the company is propelling ahead with numerous brands under the Hamilton group and has become a pride of every home across India and other global destinations. Hamilton's flagship brands, Milton, Treo, Claro, and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily problems faced by modern Indian consumers who desire quality products with maximum utility. Hamilton products are sold across all channels - B2B, B2C, CPC (Central Processing Centre), and on leading online marketplaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)