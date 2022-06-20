Left Menu

Biden says he is proud of Apple workers who voted to join a union

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "proud" of Apple Inc workers in Maryland who voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:07 IST
Biden says he is proud of Apple workers who voted to join a union

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "proud" of Apple Inc workers in Maryland who voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States. "I am proud of them," Biden told reporters on Monday. "Workers have a right to determine under what condition they are going to work or not work."

More than 100 workers in Towson near Baltimore "overwhelmingly voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers," the union said on its website on Saturday. Apple declined to comment after the announcement. Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

"Everybody is better off, including the final product is always better off (because of unions)", Biden said on Monday when asked about the Apple workers who voted to join a union. Widely considered the most pro-union president in decades, Biden has reversed rules of former President Donald Trump that critics said weakened worker protections.

Apple workers in Atlanta who were seeking to unionize withdrew their request last month, claiming intimidation. Some current and former Apple workers last year began criticizing the company's working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022