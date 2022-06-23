Google launches Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Aware in India

Google has partnered with Tata Play to launch Google Nest Cam (battery) and the Nest Aware, a subscription service that helps you get more out of your Nest Cam, in India.

Nest Aware services will be available in two annual plan offerings from Tata Play Secure+: a basic plan of Rs 3,000, and a premium plan of Rs 5,000. Initially, this will be available to all Tata Play subscribers in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi/NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur via their Tata Play Secure+ offering.

Google Nest Cam (battery)

The battery-powered Google Nest Cam lets you check the live feed, talk through the camera, zoom in and more. You will be notified when your camera spots a person, animal, or vehicle. You can respond to these alerts directly from the Google Home app.

With 24/7 live view and up to 3 hours of free event video history, the smart camera helps you look after your home. If your Wi-Fi goes down or there's a power outage, it will automatically store up to one hour of recorded events in its local memory. When the connection gets restored, the device will upload your events to the cloud, so you can review what happened.

Additionally, you can add a Nest Aware subscription to get up to 60 days of event video history and ten days of 24/7 video history.

The Google Nest Cam (battery) will be available in the 'Snow' colour in India. Tata Play will provide the installation of this solution, after-sales service, and customer care, Google said.