Samsung releases first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility with new Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Samsung has released the first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility with the new Galaxy XCover6 Pro. According to GSM Arena, the XCover6 Pro's 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as its primary display. The XCover6 Pro's display can be readily used with gloves on and on wet hands thanks to its improved touch sensitivity. The most recent version of Corning Gorilla Glass, Victus+, also shields the display.

The phone is MIL-810H compliant and IP68 water and dust resistant, true to XCover form. The phone weighs a substantial 235 grammes and has reported dimensions of 168.8x79.9x9.9mm. Additionally, XCover6 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G. It has a Snapdragon 778G CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of additional storage through microSD.

A 4,050 mAh battery is installed on the device and is hidden under a plastic rear that can be removed for quick battery changes. The phone accepts proprietary accessories that connect via the two pogo pins on the bottom and may be charged up to 15W with the included connection. Only a USB-C cable and no charger are included with the phone in the box. Speaking of unique features, XCover6 Pro also includes a push-to-talk button that can be customised.

A 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture sits next to an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture in the camera department. A 13MP selfie camera is hidden in a waterdrop notch up front. OneUI is placed on top of Android 12 to cover the software front. A headphone connector, speaker boost option, and compatibility for Samsung DeX are further noteworthy features. Samsung has not yet disclosed any pricing information. Known markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East will have the phone starting in July. (ANI)

