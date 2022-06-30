Left Menu

PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off

ISROs PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agencys commercial arm NewSpace India Limited NSIL. The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:08 IST
PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.

This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022