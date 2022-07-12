Oil India selects Juniper Networks for upgrades to data center, campus networks

Juniper Networks on Tuesday announced it has been chosen by Oil India for upgrades to its data center and campus networks.

A secure, experience-first network by Juniper will support Oil India's sustainability and digital transformation goals, according to a statement.

The financial details of the order were not divulged.

''Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven networks, today announced that they have been selected by Oil India Limited, the country's second-largest state-owned oil and gas company, for upgrades to its data center and campus networks to support the company's sustainability goals and digital transformation journey...,'' the statement said.

Oil India will be able to automate key business and operational processes, increasing its business agility and creating seamless experiences for customers.

''In support of India's vision of energy independence, Oil India has accelerated its digital transformation journey with the goal of streamlining business and operational processes, using data to make better decisions, and enabling new ways of working,'' the statement said.

To support its vision of IT transformation and digital readiness, Oil India recognized the need to refresh its network infrastructure so that applications and services can be deployed and moved more seamlessly from one data center to another.

''...Oil India chose Juniper to build scalable and resilient data center and campus networks that will be key enablers of its digital transformation journey,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)