Antitrust Alarm: Nexstar-Tegna Deal Under Scrutiny
A U.S. judge has ordered Nexstar to keep Tegna's assets separate while reviewing a $3.54 billion acquisition. The move comes after DirecTV's antitrust lawsuit, warning the deal might increase consumer costs, decrease local competition, and cause newsroom closures. Authorities approved the acquisition on March 19.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:57 IST
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A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the merger of Nexstar and Tegna, ordering the companies to keep their assets separate amid antitrust concerns.
The $3.54 billion deal, already approved by the Justice Department and FCC in March, is now subject to scrutiny following a lawsuit from DirecTV.
The lawsuit claims the merger would raise consumer costs, decrease local competition, close newsrooms, and lead to more frequent sports blackouts.