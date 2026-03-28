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Delhi's Fiery Council Clash: AAP vs LPG Shortage Allegations

The MCD House meeting in Delhi was thrown into chaos as AAP councillors protested a shortage of LPG cylinders, affecting the public's daily lives. Despite disruptions, several infrastructure proposals were passed. The Mayor highlighted a boost in the MCD budget, while AAP decried the BJP's handling of public welfare issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:49 IST
Delhi's Fiery Council Clash: AAP vs LPG Shortage Allegations
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In an electrifying session, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting dissolved into chaos, driven by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) fervent protest over a purported LPG cylinder shortage impacting Delhi residents.

Despite the tumult, notable proposals concerning park and road renaming sailed through the brief meeting. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh criticized AAP for disrupting proceedings rather than engaging in constructive debate over the vital agenda. However, he acknowledged the Rs 11,412 crore MCD budget allocation as a substantial bolster to civic infrastructure and environmental initiatives.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang lambasted the BJP's governance, accusing it of evading responsibility over pressing issues like inflation and unemployment. Narang underscored the cylinder crisis as emblematic of broader systemic failures, demanding accountability from government leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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