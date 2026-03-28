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Election Roll Overhaul: The Silent Shakeup in Bengal

The Election Commission released the second supplementary list of electoral rolls in West Bengal but withheld details on changes. The list, published online, faced accessibility issues. Following the Special Intensive Revision, the state's voters decreased from 7.66 to 7.04 crore, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:42 IST
Election Roll Overhaul: The Silent Shakeup in Bengal
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The Election Commission unveiled the second supplementary list of electoral rolls for West Bengal, yet remained mum on the specifics of names added or removed.

The list went public late March 27 but was plagued by web access issues due to alleged technical glitches.

The earlier revision phase slashed the state's voter rolls significantly, impacting the impending assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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