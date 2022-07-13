Left Menu

US man gets prison for exploiting child from Philippines

In exchange, Fox wired money to the Philippines.Fox is a registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, prosecutors said.He pleaded guilty in November to two counts of receipt of child pornography.

PTI | Springfield | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:49 IST
US man gets prison for exploiting child from Philippines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Massachusetts man previously convicted of indecently assaulting a child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for inducing a minor in the Philippines into sharing sexually explicit photos, federal prosecutors said.

Charles Fox, 47, of Greenfield, was also sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to 10 years of probation.

"Mr. Fox exploited a helpless child on the other side of the world, robbing them of their innocence," US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "He engaged in this repugnant behaviour while he was a registered sex offender.'' Fox used Facebook Messenger to communicate with the minor and to receive pornographic images, prosecutors said. In exchange, Fox wired money to the Philippines.

Fox is a registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in November to two counts of receipt of child pornography.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022