Left Menu

Ashok Soota launches health & wellness knowledge enterprise 'Happiest Health'

Serial Entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds, Ashok Soota on Thursday announced the launch of his latest entrepreneurial venture Happiest Health, a global health and wellness knowledge enterprise.Happiest Health will aim to be recognised amongst the top two trusted and credible sources of knowledge on health and wellness globally, while driving thought leadership for integrated medicine and gentler, kinder therapies, it said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:08 IST
Ashok Soota launches health & wellness knowledge enterprise 'Happiest Health'
  • Country:
  • India

Serial Entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds, Ashok Soota on Thursday announced the launch of his latest entrepreneurial venture 'Happiest Health', a global health and wellness knowledge enterprise.

Happiest Health will aim to be recognised amongst the top two trusted and credible sources of knowledge on health and wellness globally, while driving thought leadership for integrated medicine and gentler, kinder therapies, it said in a statement. This is Soota's second commitment to the health and wellness space, having launched 'SKAN' last year, a not-for-profit medical research trust that focuses on aging and neurological disorders. Speaking at the launch, Soota, Chairman (RPT Chairman), Happiest Health, said Happiest Health owes its genesis to a cognisance that globally healthcare knowledge is merely about repetitive factual information that may not necessarily answer concerns of a common person or provide in-depth, coherent understanding on complex health and wellness issues.

''We want to become global leaders of health and wellness knowledge and position ourselves as Happiness and Wellness Evangelists'', he said. Soota added: ''Through Happiest Health, we want to build the importance of integrated medicine, provide valuable knowledge through experts on early diagnosis and evidence-based therapies and do so with empathy and passion.” PTI RS KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022