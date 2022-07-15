Left Menu

Britain announces 2.35 bln pound radar upgrade for Eurofighter Typhoon

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:42 IST
Jeremy Quin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Friday announced a 2.35 billion pound ($2.78 billion) upgrade, including a new radar and enhanced electronic warfare capability, for the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet.

The radar known as ECRS Mk2 will be installed by the end of the decade, initially, on the third tranche of Typhoon, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military airshow. ($1 = 0.8456 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

