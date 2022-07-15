Britain announces 2.35 bln pound radar upgrade for Eurofighter Typhoon
15-07-2022
Britain on Friday announced a 2.35 billion pound ($2.78 billion) upgrade, including a new radar and enhanced electronic warfare capability, for the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet.
The radar known as ECRS Mk2 will be installed by the end of the decade, initially, on the third tranche of Typhoon, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military airshow. ($1 = 0.8456 pounds)
