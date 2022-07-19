India witnessed 36.29 lakh cyber security incidents since 2019 till Jun this year: Govt

A whopping 36.29 lakh cyber security incidents were observed in the country from 2019 till last month and the government has taken several steps to check such designs, Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.

''As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total of 3,94,499, 11,58,208, 14,02,809, and 67,4021 cyber security incidents were observed during 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (up to June), respectively,'' he said in Lok Sabha while replying to a written question.

The minister said the government has taken several measures to enhance the cyber security posture and prevent cyber attacks that including issuing alerts and advisories regarding the latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks regularly.

The government is operating an automated cyber threat exchange platform for proactively collecting, analyzing, and sharing tailored alerts with organizations across sectors for proactive threat mitigation actions by them, he said.

The minister of state for home said the government has issued guidelines for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) regarding their key roles and responsibilities for securing applications and infrastructure and compliance.

All the government websites and applications are audited concerning cyber security before their hosting, and the auditing of the websites and the applications are conducted regularly after hosting, he said.

The government has also impanelleimpaneledity auditing organizations to support and audit the implementation of Information Security Best Practices, he said.

