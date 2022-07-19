U.S. archives seeks details on missing Jan.6-related texts -letter
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:05 IST
The National Archives has asked the U.S. Secret Service for information regarding its agents' missing Jan. 6-related text messages amid reports of potentially unauthorized deletions, according to a letter sent on Tuesday.
"NARA requests that the Secret Service look into this matter," the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration wrote in a letter emailed to the U.S. Department of Homeland Securities' records office and posted on NARA's website, asking for a report within 20 calendar days.
