WebEngage is helping EdTech solve churn, scale CLVs and stay afloat amid rising CACs

The need for EdTech firms to engage with its customers vary depending on their products. Firms that offer long term courses need to engage with their customers by giving them timely reminders on sessions, exams etc., while those selling smaller courses need to create enough engagement opportunities for upselling and cross selling. Here’s how WebEngage is helping EdTech firms engage and retain their students.

133% uplift in conversions through personalised campaigns Toppr, India’s booming after-school learning app's main objective was to equip every child with personalised learning. Toppr believes that every student is unique and possesses different learning needs. Thus, they needed to lay a prime focus on an adaptive learning approach that meaningfully sharpened every student’s skill sets. Some of the challenges that they were facing included running quick and timely experiments to understand the user behaviour, sending relevant learning content to the students, and also enabling unassisted sales. Scaling up its subscription-based acquisition with minimal human assistance was the need of the hour for Toppr. The process Toppr decided to go ahead with WebEngage as a tool of choice in order to overcome these challenges . The teams at Toppr and WebEngage came together and finalised a customised solution to achieve the goals set by Toppr. Faster testing cycles, building a strong user-base of 8 million and aiming to add another 12 million in a short span of time, required systematic segmentation of these users based on their behaviour, preferences, and performance. After gauging these requirements, WebEngage suggested - intelligent user segmentation and personalised communication for engagement as an apt solution. This multi-channel communication approach adopted by Toppr not only helped them to constantly engage with their users, but also supported them to improve their retention metrics. WebEngage’s dashboard enabled Toppr to measure data in real-time. Solving communication between parents - teachers - students A major player in the Indian EdTech ecosystem, Cuemath had relied on traditional ways for data consolidation and product communication. But changing market conditions and increasing user touchpoints made it necessary to adopt a fresh, more comprehensive approach. Though the final delivery was a mix of offline and online learning, Cuemath needed technology for every aspect of their platform. Whether it was the way students interacted with the platform, how parents monitored their kids’ progress on the app, or how the teachers ran the centres. To put things in perspective, there were three separate entities (students + parents + teachers), interacting across different platforms in a single business. When different technologies were used to pull data from these sources, the results were rarely unified, making it extremely difficult to use. Cuemath needed a system that could pull all the data at one place and present a holistic view of each user. The Process When their product team approached WebEngage to identify potential opportunities, WebEngage’s onboarding team recommended and developed a unique user-profile focused model for them. This model helped to build profitable relationships with users, drive results, and ensure rapid adaptability for the future. WebEngage’s website and app SDK enabled Cuemath to capture all user events. These were later used to personalise user experiences across all platforms. The onboarding team at WebEngage suggested Cuemath create separate accounts for each entity; teacher, parent, and student on the WebEngage dashboard. Not only did this model serve as a starting point to automate the multifaceted communication, but also served as a blueprint for the team-structure as the team expanded. WebEngage also deployed a robust structure to manage the inter-communication between each account. Application of intelligent user journeys and event-linking made this possible. Success journey of reactivating its churning user base Testbook, an Indian EdTech company that provides online exam preparation solutions to students preparing for competitive exams was operating on a Freemium model i.e. offering the use of service or product free of charge but charging users for premium features, enhanced functionality or increased usage. Given the nature of the Freemium model, it was critical that users completed the free trial of the product and didn't abandon midway. Accordingly, the marketing team at Testbook aimed to reactivate users who went inactive during a free trial. The process The core intent of the Reactivation Campaign was to bring back users to the platform. With this goal in sight, Testbook created a workflow using WebEngage’s Journey Designer. In this, the user enters the journey upon Start/Resume of Practice Test, post which the system checks for user inactivity for a minimum duration of 8 days. Given the user inactivity, the system checks the reachability of the user over different channels (Registered for Push Notification/Web Push Opt-in). Users fulfilling the conditions receive personalised Push Notification, Web Push, and Email, in that order.

