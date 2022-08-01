Passion Gaming Orchestrates Real-Time Data-Based Decision Making With Tableau

Passion Gaming has always laid strong emphasis on the significance of data analytics in orchestration of efficient operations, and in precisely anticipating consumer behaviour. These essential insights help in tracking consumer behaviour more precisely and ensures that gauged decisions are taken based on them. Being a data-driven company, Passion Gaming believes in the use of analytics for better performance of different verticals, including Retention, Marketing, Risk Assessment, and Player Services. As the nature of the business is highly-competitive, visualization of data assists in player acquisition and retention efficiencies.

In order to stay at the top of their game, Passion Gaming chose Tableau as a data analytics partner. The reason behind choosing Tableau was that it is effective in tracking real-time data and boosting data-backed decision making. Most importantly, the speed at which higher value from data is realized has accelerated. The impact of this 'time to value' allows real time response to changing player behaviour and business needs. Simply put, the vast size of data now is comfortably organized and the dots are connected.

Decisions cannot be made or executed in a vacuum. At the end of the tunnel, also lies decision analysis, which is a critical component as it is the starting point for the next decision cycle. Use of tools such as Tableau allow for decision analysis and faults to be corrected. In the 3 years of working with Tableau, Passion Gaming has managed to save multiple hours that were earlier spent in preparation of manual reports. It has also become easy to track live customer KYC status and live deposit as well as payment gateway performance. Therefore, making operations effective and time-efficient. The time is now utilised for more advanced analytics, including the use of deep learning and machine learning to enable real-time detection of fraud and to predict player behaviour.

The sorted data management allows the data science team at Passion Gaming to focus more on collaborating with verticals like Marketing and Retention. This helps in optimising appropriate strategies and attracting an ideal player base while increasing the efficacy of marketing campaigns.

''Since starting out seven years ago, everything we've done has been based on business intelligence derived from cold hard data. That's how you gain competitive advantage.'' TRIVIKRAM PATHAK, HEAD OF DATA SCIENCE, PASSION GAMING About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion, owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps that offer a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It's an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the art security features, has over 60 lakh players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India. It also offers multiple striking features and hosts Leaderboards and Tournaments with big cash rewards.

