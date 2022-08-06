Sirens warning of incoming Gaza rockets sound in Tel Aviv
Air raid sirens warning of rocket attacks from the Palestinian Gaza strip sounded in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as cross-border fighting spilled into a second day.
There were no immediate reports of casualties and at least three explosions, possibly caused by interceptions, were heard in the city.
