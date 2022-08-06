Left Menu

Sirens warning of incoming Gaza rockets sound in Tel Aviv

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:45 IST
Air raid sirens warning of rocket attacks from the Palestinian Gaza strip sounded in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as cross-border fighting spilled into a second day.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and at least three explosions, possibly caused by interceptions, were heard in the city.

