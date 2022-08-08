LG unveils 2022 lineup of TONE Free true wireless earbuds with new audio technologies, features

LG today unveiled the 2022 lineup of TONE Free true wireless earbuds with advanced audio technologies, a better-fitting design and a host of new features.

LG's T90 TONE Free earbuds bring several upgrades, including a new internal structure with larger drivers that helps generate deeper, more satisfying bass. The flagship model integrates the performance-enhancing capabilities of Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from Meridian Audio, to deliver a full, more natural sound stage.

The South Korean firm claims that the T90s are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices.

"Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience, so users will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favourite streaming series or playing video games," the company said in a press release on Monday.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG's T90 TONE Free earbuds are the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds - an advanced solution that expands spatial dimensionality for stereo entertainment.

T90s come with the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite that provides a level of sound quality previously only available on wired headphones, LG claims. In addition, the premium wireless earbuds offer improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the Double Step ANC Algorithm and Real Time ANC Optimizer.

LG's T90 TONE Free earbuds are accompanied by the UVnano charging case. The earbuds offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 20, for up to 29 hours of listening enjoyment. In addition, with the new quick charge feature, the earbuds can be completely charged after approx. 1 hour in the charging case.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG has also introduced two TONE Free fit models - TF7 and TF8 - designed for active lifestyles. Both models boast a lightweight design and incorporate SwivelGrip technology, which helps keep the earbuds firmly and comfortably in place, even during the most intense workouts. Other features include ANC, Meridian HSP technology, IP67 rating, UVnano case and a battery life of 10 hours.

LG's 2022 lineup of TONE Free true wireless earbuds will be available in major markets worldwide from August-end.