PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 22
- Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has said that its Chief Executive Officer Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, and that Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will be appointed to oversee a reorganisation until a successor is named. - Nearly two dozen people have been killed in a siege by Islamist militants at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Top Russian diplomat dismisses hopes of negotiated end to Ukraine war https://on.ft.com/3dMMGib - NSO changes CEO as part of broader shake-up https://on.ft.com/3CmWzNO
- Al-Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel leaves 21 dead https://on.ft.com/3AEALvU Overview
- Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Russia does not see a possibility of a diplomatic solution to the end the war in Ukraine and has warned of a long conflict, as the Russian invasion of the country nears the six-month mark this week. - Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has said that its Chief Executive Officer Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, and that Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will be appointed to oversee a reorganisation until a successor is named.
- Nearly two dozen people have been killed in a siege by Islamist militants at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's Enhertu wins keenly-anticipated U.S. breast cancer nod; Russia's official toll of COVID-related deaths exceeds 820,000 and more
Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March