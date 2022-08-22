PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Top Russian diplomat dismisses hopes of negotiated end to Ukraine war https://on.ft.com/3dMMGib - NSO changes CEO as part of broader shake-up https://on.ft.com/3CmWzNO

- Al-Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel leaves 21 dead https://on.ft.com/3AEALvU Overview

- Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Russia does not see a possibility of a diplomatic solution to the end the war in Ukraine and has warned of a long conflict, as the Russian invasion of the country nears the six-month mark this week. - Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has said that its Chief Executive Officer Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, and that Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat will be appointed to oversee a reorganisation until a successor is named.

- Nearly two dozen people have been killed in a siege by Islamist militants at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

