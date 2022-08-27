Left Menu

Google's Tensor 3 CPU, Samsung's Exynos 1380 might be under development

Tech giants Google and Samsung have started working on a new generation of chipsets for their upcoming smartphones, as per a report from GalaxyClub.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 23:26 IST
Google's Tensor 3 CPU, Samsung's Exynos 1380 might be under development
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech giants Google and Samsung have started working on a new generation of chipsets for their upcoming smartphones, as per a report from GalaxyClub. According to GSM Arena, a third-generation Tensor SoC, which should power next year's Pixel 8 line-up, is under development at Google.

On one hand, while it's no surprise that Google and Samsung will continue to work on their joint venture but on the other, it's not the first time Google has killed a project or two. After all, the first-generation Tensor chipset isn't exactly on par with the competition from Qualcomm and Apple. Things may change in the future, though.

However, the Tensor's advantage is that Google has the freedom to tailor the SoC to its needs. Its camera AI capabilities, for example, are quite impressive and allow the Pixel 6 to offer some advanced features. The same report also states that Samsung is working on the Exynos 1280 successor, a mid-range chip used in some of the company's budget offerings.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't go into details so aside from the Tensor 3's S5P9865 model number and the fact that it's being tested on a developer board codenamed 'Ripcurrent', there's nothing else to work with, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022