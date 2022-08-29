Tales & Stories is set to bring about a paradigm shift in the kids' fashion industry

Tales & Stories was born out of the parent company, Artex Apparel which has been the undisputed leader in the kids' fashion and denim industry for over 40 years. Artex Apparel carries a rich legacy and manufactures over 18 lakh+ apparel every year with a specialization in kids and women's denim. However, manufacturing for other brands constricted them in experimenting with fashionable yet comfortable designs.

With the launch of Tales & Stories, the brand is now addressing the urgent need to cater to the children's fashion industry by reimagining the fashion scape while providing youngsters with a refreshing and trendy alternative.

Today, the brand has a remarkable market presence, with over 30 offline stores across the Indian subcontinent and a very extensive online presence in most of the leading shopping portals such as Ajio, Firstcry, and Myntra amongst others - with a determination to scale up. The company looks forward to growing internationally through a collaboration with multiple departmental stores in the USA where Tales & Stories products could be accessed with ease while simultaneously expanding its offline reach; this will open new horizons for kids apparel both in India and abroad. The growth of Tales & Stories stands as a testament to the success of the brand.

Children are the raison d'être of Tales & Stories. This is a brand tailored for children and motivated by their needs. The immense popularity of the brand can be easily traced to its brand philosophy that centers around empowering children to make their own choices and think from a child's perspective which subsequently results in comfortable and trendy apparel wear.

This makes the brand a preferred choice amongst parents who play an active role in empowering their children to narrate their own stories. Tales & Stories launch over 300 new designs to choose from every season.

The brand narrates a true MADE IN INDIA story with production processes performed in-house in collaboration with a competitive sourcing team to ensure maximum comfort and superior quality of apparel. This allows Tales & Stories to keep their pricing pocket friendly. The high quality of the cotton used is the perfect blend of durable and comfortable fabric which makes it a favored choice for children who play outdoors.

Tales & Stories is synonymous with a brand that embodies the spirit of the Alpha generation and is designed to make a statement that exudes the free-spiritedness and joy of children in every element.

Tales & Storie's apparel is now at one's fingertips: Website link: https://www.talesandstories.com/ Instagram Profile: @talesandstories_official Facebook Profile: https://www.facebook.com/talesandstories

