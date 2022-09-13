Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Bezos' Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission

Updated: 13-09-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:30 IST
Uncrewed Blue Origin rocket crashes. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bezos' Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission

A rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission.

Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted off from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site Monday morning as the company's 23rd New Shepard mission, aiming to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of space to float for a few minutes in microgravity.

