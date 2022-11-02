Left Menu

L&T Technology Services opens engineering R&D centre in Canada

Engineering services company L&T Technology Services Limited announced on Wednesday the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development centre in Toronto (Canada).

The centre will initially focus on developing digital solutions for the transportation sector including railway engineering for a global aerospace and rail major, LTTS said in a statement.

The area of specialisation would cover rail track defect detection, advanced mobility solutions, digital asset management, digital flyboard, sensors and communications systems, it said.

The centre will cater to LTTS' Canada-based clients for developing solutions in digital products and also act as a nearshore site for North America-based customers.

''With plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months, the ER&D centre is expected to become a focal point to hire local talent and further bolster the region's reputation as a hub for engineering and innovation,'' it said.

