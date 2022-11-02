Qualitest plans to hire 1,400 tech professionals in India

UK-based IT firm Qualitest is planning to hire 1,400 technology professionals in the next 12 months in India as part of its global expansion plan, the company said on Wednesday.

It will hire 1,000 entry-level and 2,000 experienced professionals across multiple regions in key verticals, such as gaming and technology, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, and specialised fields like blockchain and Internet-of-Things across the globe.

''Several of Qualitest's hubs are seeking to fill various roles, including 1,400 in India, 1,000 positions across the Americas, 500 in Europe, and 400 in Israel,'' the company said. The company at present has over 7,000 employees. ''Whether it's a persistent bug in the latest app or a security vulnerability that reduces the protection of consumers' valuable information, Qualitest believes in finding solutions to problems that affect our everyday lives both online and off. We aim to attract prospective candidates who also are drawn to this calling,'' Qualitest President and CEO Anbu Muppidathi said.

Qualitest is hiring modern quality engineers, software developers and software testers in Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, the UK, and US, the statement said.

