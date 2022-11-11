Left Menu

actyv.ai partners with Mswipe to digitize and transform B2B ecosystem

Embedded offerings to empower small businesses BengaluruMumbai, November 11, 2022 actyv.ai, the category creator in the Enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with Mswipe, an omni-channel digital payments platform, providing a host of offline and online payment acceptance solutions to merchants across 800 cities and towns of India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:11 IST
actyv.ai partners with Mswipe to digitize and transform B2B ecosystem
  • Country:
  • India

Embedded offerings to empower small businesses Bengaluru/Mumbai, November 11, 2022: actyv.ai, the category creator in the Enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with Mswipe, an omni-channel digital payments platform, providing a host of offline and online payment acceptance solutions to merchants across 800 cities and towns of India. Through this alliance, Mswipe will leverage actyv.ai’s technology stack, enabling its B2B merchant community with digitisation of business processes and also score for various business opportunities through the platform’s embedded offerings, which include B2B BNPL and insurance.

“At actyv.ai, it is our endeavour to aid large enterprises and their partners modernize their supply chain ecosystem and enable growth through our embedded offerings,” said Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai. “Mswipe, being one of the largest payment solution providers in India has a vast network, both online and offline. We hope to augment our enterprise base and strengthen their small businesses with Mswipe’s payment solutions. Together, we hope to leverage each other’s expertise and unlock new potential,” he added.

As part of the platform, actyv.ai will offer Mcapital a multidimensional score which consists of both financial and nonfinancial data to enhance their credit underwriting.

Ketan Patel, CEO, Mswipe Technologies said, “We are delighted to partner with actyv.ai, category creators in the embedded offerings space. Merchants are the backbone of our business and by adopting actyv.ai’s platform, they can digitise business processes. Mswipe is happy to enable offerings like merchant BNPL and payment solutions to distributors, dealers and retailers on actyv.ai’s platform. We are confident that this partnership with actyv.ai will empower small businesses and further drive embedded financial offerings to the grassroots of the country.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022