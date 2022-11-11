actyv.ai partners with Mswipe to digitize and transform B2B ecosystem

Embedded offerings to empower small businesses Bengaluru/Mumbai, November 11, 2022: actyv.ai, the category creator in the Enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with Mswipe, an omni-channel digital payments platform, providing a host of offline and online payment acceptance solutions to merchants across 800 cities and towns of India. Through this alliance, Mswipe will leverage actyv.ai’s technology stack, enabling its B2B merchant community with digitisation of business processes and also score for various business opportunities through the platform’s embedded offerings, which include B2B BNPL and insurance.

“At actyv.ai, it is our endeavour to aid large enterprises and their partners modernize their supply chain ecosystem and enable growth through our embedded offerings,” said Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai. “Mswipe, being one of the largest payment solution providers in India has a vast network, both online and offline. We hope to augment our enterprise base and strengthen their small businesses with Mswipe’s payment solutions. Together, we hope to leverage each other’s expertise and unlock new potential,” he added.

As part of the platform, actyv.ai will offer Mcapital a multidimensional score which consists of both financial and nonfinancial data to enhance their credit underwriting.

Ketan Patel, CEO, Mswipe Technologies said, “We are delighted to partner with actyv.ai, category creators in the embedded offerings space. Merchants are the backbone of our business and by adopting actyv.ai’s platform, they can digitise business processes. Mswipe is happy to enable offerings like merchant BNPL and payment solutions to distributors, dealers and retailers on actyv.ai’s platform. We are confident that this partnership with actyv.ai will empower small businesses and further drive embedded financial offerings to the grassroots of the country.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

