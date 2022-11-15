Science News Roundup: NASA prepares for third attempt at Artemis lunar rocket launch
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:29 IST
NASA prepares for third attempt at Artemis lunar rocket launch
Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center prepared on Tuesday for a third try at launching NASA's towering, next-generation moon rocket, the debut flight of the U.S. space agency's Artemis lunar program, 50 years after Apollo's last moon mission. The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was due to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.
