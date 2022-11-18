World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums
World Cup organisers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.
Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.
Budweiser's parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company's partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.
When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA's commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.
At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.
