Left Menu

German defence ministry: working at full speed on procurement proposals

The spokesperson added that after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Germany had discussed offering its neighbour help with air policing as well as the Patriot missile defence system to help it defend its airspace.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:11 IST
German defence ministry: working at full speed on procurement proposals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

There will be many more defence procurement proposals heading to the German parliament for approval this year, said a defence ministry spokesperson on Monday, as the war in Ukraine, has put renewed focus on bringing the country's military up to speed. "The procurement section in particular is working at full speed," said the spokesperson, who added that "a very large number" of 25-million-euro ($25.59 million) proposals will be arriving in the Bundestag lower house of parliament for approval this year.

Germany is struggling to ramp up

defence procurement or even just replace arms and munitions it has supplied to Kyiv, several sources told Reuters, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged 100 billion euros to bring the military up to speed in February. The spokesperson added that after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Germany had discussed offering its neighbour help with air policing as well as the Patriot missile defence system to help it defend its airspace. ($1 = 0.9768 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022