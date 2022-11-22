Smytten brings Never Seen before Deals at The Original Black Friday Sale

Smytten, India's largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform, announces its marquee 'The Original Black Friday Sale' starting today with irresistible deals for its users. They've introduced 'The Black Friday Exclusive Pass', which lets users double their trial order and get up to 12 trial packs from popular brands like Plum, Pilgrim, Just Herbs, Sleepy Owl, MyGlamm and many more. It's available as an add-on for Rs. 49, with a few limited early bird passes live only on 22nd Nov '22 for Rs. 29. With new trial packs launching from brands like Faces Canada, Sugar and more, this sale is power packed with something exciting planned every day. There's a Super Sixer Store where one can purchase 6 blockbuster products for just Rs. 999 from brands like The Man Company, The Mom's Co, mCaffeine, Colorbar, Dot & Key and lots more. With never seen before deals on best-selling products, there's up to 70% off and a variety of exciting freebies. The brand has enlisted celebrity Vaishnavi Prakash and key influencer, Aisha Mahdi, to amplify the Black Friday offers across multiple platforms to get their audience buzzing. Smytten was one of the pioneers in bringing the concept of shopping on Black Friday to India back in 2015. The perfect opportunity to purchase gifts for near and dear ones and spoil yourself guilt-free, this sale will conclude on November 27th. To further integrate its audience, Smytten has curated fun games on the platform like 'The Black Friday Jackpot', where users can spin the wheel to win exhilarating rewards like Boat Airpods, Gua-sha stones, vouchers and more! Smytten recently marked its seventh anniversary, which was further amplified with the launch of the #7ReasonsToGetSmytten campaign, which showered customers with birthday special curations, giveaway vouchers worth 7,000 rupees, return gifts on every order and more. Speaking on the launch, SwagataSarangi, Co-founder at Smytten, said, ''As a brand, our vision has always aligned with the idea of creating unforgettable experiences for consumers to make their shopping journey seamless and full of discovery. The Original Black Friday Sale is an attempt at doing just that and also aiding our efforts to draw in new consumers via exciting offers. At Smytten, we have observed and understood an uptick in sales during the festive season and believe that the growth will continue. As a team, we are reaching 15 million users and 1200+ brand partners, and this continuously drives us and inspires us to take our goals to the next level as we build a genuine 'Consumer-first' brand.'' Black Friday is the perfect way to kick-start your Christmas shopping while keeping a check on your budget with the incredible discounts available on products. To learn more about the best discounts and what to expect from these Black Friday deals, download the Smytten app. About Smytten Smytten is India's largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform. Launched by ex-Unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and SwagataSarangi, respectively, Smytten is enhancing the way India's online consumers discover, interact with, and try consumer products and services. It hosts 1000+ brand partners on its platform across lifestyle categories, ranging from fragrances, beauty & makeup, male grooming, food & beverages, baby & mother care, and health & wellness, and offers product samples to consumers across these categories to help them make the right purchase decisions. It also provides its brand partners with a suite of services, data & insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development & channel expansion.

