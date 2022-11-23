Left Menu

NSDC unveils new brand identity, logo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:51 IST
NSDC unveils new brand identity, logo
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity and logo, 'Re-imagine Future', with an aim to reflect its commitment towards the country's skill development mission.

As part of its go-to market strategy, the new brand and logo will represent the differentiated initiatives and programmes for skill development that enhance future-ready skilled workforce hiring, adoption of futuristic skills through innovative models thus extending better livelihood opportunities for all, NSDC stated.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International, said the new identity is purpose-driven and ''generates from a place where we want to develop NSDC into the world's largest phygital skilling platform'', providing lifelong skilling and digitally verifiable credentials to every individual.

''We believe digital micro credentials provide convenient and affordable avenues to every individual to unleash their true potential. Digitally verifiable credentials help employers to find trusted talent solutions for their sustainable competitive edge,'' he added.

NSDC is the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

