India vs NZ first ODI scoreboard
Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and New Zealand here on Frday.
India batting: Shikhar Dhawan c Allen b Southee 72 Shubman Gill c Conway b Ferguson 50 Shreyas Iyer c Conway b Southee 80 Rishabh Pant b Ferguson 15 Suryakumar Yadav c Allen b Ferguson 4 Sanju Samson c Phillips b Milne 36 Washington Sundar not out 37 Shardul Thakur c Latham b Southee 1 Extras: (B-2 LB-1 W-8) 11 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1/124 2/124 3/156 4/160 5/254 6/300 7/306 Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-73-3, Matt Henry 10-1-48-0, Lockie Ferguson 10-1-59-3, Mitchell Santner 10-0-56-0, Adam Milne 10-0-67-1.
