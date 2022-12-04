Left Menu

Sitharaman to address revenue intelligence officers on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:28 IST
Sitharaman to address revenue intelligence officers on Monday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday address Revenue Intelligence officers at the DRI foundation day event in the national capital.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is celebrating its 65th Founding Day on December 5-6 this year, a finance ministry statement said on Sunday.

A meeting of the 'Regional Customs Enforcement Meeting (RCEM)' for effectively engaging with partner Customs organisations and international agencies like World Customs Organisation (WCO), Interpol for enforcement related issues would also be organised during the event.

This year, 22 Customs administrations covering the Asia-Pacific region along with WCO, Interpol, UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Regional Intelligence Liaison Office – Asia Pacific (RILO AP) have been invited to the event.

Sitharaman will inaugurate the 2-day event along with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the statement said.

The 'Smuggling in India Report 2021-22' would be released by Sitharaman on this occasion. The report brings together the trends in the field of anti-smuggling and commercial fraud and DRI's performance and experience over the last financial year, it added.

DRI is the intelligence and enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters under the aegis of Central Board of Indirect taxes & Customs (CBIC).

DRI came into existence on December 4, 1957 and is headquartered at New Delhi. It has 12 zonal units, 35 regional units and 15 sub-regional units, with a working strength of about 800 officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022