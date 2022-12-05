Left Menu

Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January -source

Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday, after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou. Foxconn declined to comment.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-12-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 09:11 IST
Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January -source
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday, after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou. Foxconn and the local government are working hard on the plant's recruitment drive but many uncertainties remain, the source said.

The largest factory making Apple's iPhone has been grappling with strict COVID-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers and disrupted production ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holiday, as many workers were either put into isolation or fled the plant. Foxconn declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022