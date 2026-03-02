Apple Unveils iPhone 17e: Affordable Powerhouse for the Masses

Apple has introduced the iPhone 17e, a more budget-friendly smartphone starting at $599, as it aims to uphold its competitive edge in the global handset marketplace. The device comes with enhanced storage capacity, maintaining the same entry price to attract new customers amidst increasing component costs.

Technology aficionados can pre-order this latest model starting Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. PT in over 70 countries, with sales commencing on March 11. Offering the latest A19 chip, crafted using 3-nanometer technology, the iPhone 17e promises notable performance improvement. Additionally, Apple's C1X modem boosts cellular speed while optimizing power consumption.

The iPhone 17e's debut marks the first MagSafe compatibility in the 'e' series, providing users access to Apple's comprehensive magnetic ecosystem for faster wireless charging. Concurrently, Apple introduced a fresh version of the iPad Air, equipped with the M4 chip, making it another highlight in the company's device lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)