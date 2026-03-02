Left Menu

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e: Affordable Powerhouse for the Masses

Apple launched its affordable iPhone 17e model priced at $599, featuring increased storage and advanced technology to maintain market share amidst a competitive environment. The phone introduces MagSafe support and a new chip, while pre-orders begin this week. A redesigned iPad Air was also unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:09 IST
Apple Unveils iPhone 17e: Affordable Powerhouse for the Masses

Apple has introduced the iPhone 17e, a more budget-friendly smartphone starting at $599, as it aims to uphold its competitive edge in the global handset marketplace. The device comes with enhanced storage capacity, maintaining the same entry price to attract new customers amidst increasing component costs.

Technology aficionados can pre-order this latest model starting Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. PT in over 70 countries, with sales commencing on March 11. Offering the latest A19 chip, crafted using 3-nanometer technology, the iPhone 17e promises notable performance improvement. Additionally, Apple's C1X modem boosts cellular speed while optimizing power consumption.

The iPhone 17e's debut marks the first MagSafe compatibility in the 'e' series, providing users access to Apple's comprehensive magnetic ecosystem for faster wireless charging. Concurrently, Apple introduced a fresh version of the iPad Air, equipped with the M4 chip, making it another highlight in the company's device lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

 Global
2
Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

 Global
3
Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding Cities

Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding...

 India
4
Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026