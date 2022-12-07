Putin says risks of nuclear war are on the rise
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:50 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear war was rising, but insisted Russia had not "gone mad" and that it saw its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.
Neverthless, Putin said Russia would defend its territory and its allies "with all available means", adding that it was the United States, not Russia, that had deployed so-called "tactical" nuclear weapons in other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- United States
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota," says Alipov on resumption of festival of Russian culture in India
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
Russian envoy urges restraint by Turkey in Syria - media