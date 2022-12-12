Left Menu

Smartr Logistics launches express door-to-door service; plans to 10 more transit hubs

These are in addition to its existing pan-India presence across over 86 cities and more than 133 service centres.Within the next three months, Smartr will add another 10 transit hubs along major routes within the country as well as another 15 new cities, said Sarthak Dhingra, Vice President and Head of infrastructure, automation at Smartr Logistics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:33 IST
Smartr Logistics launches express door-to-door service; plans to 10 more transit hubs

Logistics firm Smartr Logistics has launched its express door-to-door service 'Wheelex,' and also plans to add 10 more transit hubs in the next three months.

The new services, which has been launched pan-India through a line-haul vehicular network and 10 new transit hubs across the country, is in addition to the company's existing Air Express (Aerex) products, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it has customised the new service into four distinct express services, on each for B2B, part truck load, full truck load and eComm segments. ''The National Logistics Policy, announced by the Government in September aims to streamline and digitise the logistics services in the country and Smartr is addressing the market demands to reduce the overall cost of logistics,'' Yogesh Dhingra, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Smartr Logistics, said.

Smartr has added 10 transit hubs across the country. These are in addition to its existing pan-India presence across over 86 cities and more than 133 service centres.

''Within the next three months, Smartr will add another 10 transit hubs along major routes within the country as well as another 15 new cities,'' said Sarthak Dhingra, Vice President and Head of infrastructure, automation at Smartr Logistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022