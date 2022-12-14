Left Menu

Google invites applications for Appscale Academy Class of 2023; will support 100 more promising Indian startups

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:17 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Google is inviting applications for Appscale Academy's Class of 2023 to help more promising Indian startups scale their growth stories via the program. The tech giant will launch a multi-city roadshow aiming to engage over 1000 startups across emerging hubs like Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Gangtok, and Jaipur.

Appscale Academy is a growth and development program by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub and Google Play to help startups across India build high-quality apps for the world. The curated, 6-month training program aims to identify, support and nurture promising Indian startups to supercharge their growth on Android.

"Indian developers continue to push boundaries by building innovative solutions for many complex challenges. Be it apps supporting diverse communities or global games emerging from beyond metro cities, we're seeing inspiring local developers across the country underscore India's rise as a powerful app development hub. We are pleased to once again partner with MeitY Startup Hub and look forward to helping many talented innovators turn their creative ideas into successful local and global app businesses through Appscale Academy. We can't wait to start the next batch," Google wrote in a post on Wednesday.

For the Class of 2023, 100 startups will be selected based on defined criteria by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google. The selected startups have access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry leaders. Many will get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists.

Applications for the Class of 2023, are now open until 6th February 2023. More details on the program can be found here.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

