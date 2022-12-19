Puma tank failure is 'heavy setback' for Germany - defence ministry
Germany is assessing Rheinmetall's Puma tanks after a number of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent exercise conducted by the Bundeswehr military, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"The failure of the Pumas in the latest exercise is a heavy setback for us," the spokesperson told a regular news confidence in Berlin, adding that Germany would fulfill its NATO readiness duties with the use of older Marder tanks in future.
