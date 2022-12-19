Left Menu

Puma tank failure is 'heavy setback' for Germany - defence ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:36 IST
Puma tank failure is 'heavy setback' for Germany - defence ministry
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is assessing Rheinmetall's Puma tanks after a number of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent exercise conducted by the Bundeswehr military, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"The failure of the Pumas in the latest exercise is a heavy setback for us," the spokesperson told a regular news confidence in Berlin, adding that Germany would fulfill its NATO readiness duties with the use of older Marder tanks in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022