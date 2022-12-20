Left Menu

FACTBOX-Amazon commitments in EU settlement of cases on sellers' data, Buy Box and Prime

*Increase to seven years, instead of the initially proposed five years, the duration of the commitments relating to Prime and the second competing Buy Box offer.

U.S. online retail giant Amazon reached a deal with EU antitrust authorities on Tuesday in cases involving the use of sellers' data, the Buy Box and Prime features.

Below is the list of Amazon commitments that enabled the deal with the European Commission, which oversees fair competition in the 27-nation European Union. * Improve the presentation of the second competing Buy Box offer by making it more prominent and to include a review mechanism in case the presentation is not attracting adequate consumer attention; *Increase the transparency and early information flows to sellers and carriers about the commitments and their newly acquired rights, enabling, amongst others, early switching of sellers to independent carriers; *Lay out the means for independent carriers to directly contact their Amazon customers, in line with data-protection rules, enabling them to provide equivalent delivery services to those offered by Amazon; *Improve carrier data protection from use by Amazon's competing logistics services, in particular concerning cargo profile information; *Increase the powers of the monitoring trustee by introducing further notification obligations; *Introduce a centralised complaint mechanism, open to all sellers and carriers in case of suspected non-compliance with the commitments. *Increase to seven years, instead of the initially proposed five years, the duration of the commitments relating to Prime and the second competing Buy Box offer.

