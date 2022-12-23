Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company's hometown after pay rise deal - union

A union representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called off planned strikes in the company's hometown in northern Spain following an agreement on a pay rise, a union leader said on Friday. Around 1,000 workers at Zara shops and other Inditex fashion brands had announced they would strike on Dec. 23 and Jan. 7 to demand higher wage increases after rejecting the company's previous offer.

They had already gone on strike during the 'Black Friday' sales rush on Nov. 24-25. Inditex has now agreed to pay 322 euros ($341.38) more per month to shop assistants who work at its 44 stores in A Coruña, where the fashion giant has its headquarters on the city's outskirts, CIG union leader and Zara retail assistant Carmiña Naveiro said on Friday. Workers will also get a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros to be paid in February.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CIG had pushed for a bigger pay rise after rejecting a hike of 200 euros in monthly salaries by 2024.

The company will start to pay the newly agreed wages in January, Naveiro said. ($1 = 0.9432 euros)

