Airtel rolls out 5G services in Pune; check out locations where it is available

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Bharti Airtel has rolled out its cutting-edge 5G services in some parts of Pune, Maharashtra. Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available at Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, Pimpri Chinchwad and few other select locations in the city.

Airtel customers can enjoy a high-speed 5G network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. The telco said that it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa.

Airtel 5G Plus works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices. It promises to offer massive speeds, and the best voice experience while being kinder to the environment.

Earlier this week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Vizag, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal and Shimla. The telco also joined forces with Apollo Hospitals to carry out India's first 5G-driven, Artificial Intelligence-guided Colonoscopy trial, as a result of which the colon cancer got detected much faster and with greater accuracy.

