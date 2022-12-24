Left Menu

Sony Honda Mobility to unveil first EV at January CES event

24-12-2022
Sony and Honda's joint venture Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) is set to make a major announcement on January 4 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the news has been confirmed by both companies. The date and time for the CES 2023 keynote were revealed by Sony along with announcing that Sony Honda Mobility will be present on stage.

Not much has been disclosed by Sony Honda Mobility about the upcoming vehicle GSM Arena has reported that the joint venture expects to begin production of its first electric vehicle in 2026, with a focus on North American production and online sales in that market. Japan will be the second market, followed by a rollout in Europe.

Sony Honda Mobility has stated that the vehicle, which does not yet have a name, may be capable of Level 3 autonomous driving in some circumstances and Level 2+ in a wider variety of settings. However, many features are still pending confirmation, reported GSM Arena. Additionally, the company has claimed that value will be added to the car through the use of subscription services. A full-fledged PlayStation 5 is also rumoured to be a part of the vehicle's entertainment system.

In the joint venture with Sony, Honda will bring its engineering prowess and knowledge of car manufacture. It is not yet clear whether Honda or Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will be responsible for after-sales support, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

