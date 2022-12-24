Union Minister Jitendra Singh to launch revamped probity portal on Sunday

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will launch a revamped probity portal and e-books on major initiatives and achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Sunday to mark Good Governance Day.

Good Governance Day is celebrated on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

''The new and revamped probity portal and capturing of real-time information using such platform will send a clear signal that 'non-performance' and 'inefficiency' of the government employees will not be tolerated and that the right attitude towards public service with 'integrity' and 'probity' are expected from every government servant,'' an official statement issued on Saturday said.

In 2017, a dedicated online portal (https://probity-dopt.nic.in) was made functional for obtaining the data from all the ministries/departments/autonomous organisations/public sector banks in respect of number of cases pending for sanction for prosecution, number of major and minor penalty disciplinary proceedings and review of non-performing government employees among others.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has now completely revamped the existing probity portal in order to add more functionalities to improve the user experience and optimising the website to collect the data on new data points/parameters, which will help in generating comprehensive reports on various modules, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

All the user departments will undertake to submit updated data on a monthly basis, which would be made available on probity portal, it added.

The release of website is part of the Good Governance Week celebrations (from 19th to 25th December).

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, will also launch revamped e-HRMS 2.0 portal as the earlier iteration was limited in scope, where employees could avail limited services and it was not connected with other human resources applications.

As a result, the employees were unable to get full benefits of digital service deliveries and seamless connection with HR applications and initiatives of the government.

The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 portal will provide services like transfers (rotation/mutual), deputation, Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR), Immovable Property Returns (IPR), iGOT (integrated government online) training, vigilance status, deputation opportunities, service book and other basic HR services like leave, tour, reimbursements etc. in a digital mode to the employees, the statement said.

The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 is the first digital system in the government of India to provide end-to-end HR services, it said, adding that presently, no other government service cadre system in India is as advanced in its reach and applications, as the revamped e-HRMS 2.0.

''This will also go a long way in improving employee satisfaction, promoting ease of doing/processing HR work and enhancing productivity and transparency in administrative functioning,'' the ministry said.

The minister will also launch mobile application of iGoT Karmayogi portal with an aim to create professional, well trained and future ready civil service for India.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is envisaged as a democratised, competency driven solution space that all of the government can access to enhance their execution capabilities.

Singh will also launch e-books on consolidation of government instructions and on major reforms and achievements of DoPT since 2014, among others.

