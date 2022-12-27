Left Menu

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 line-up's battery capacity revealed: Report

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in the first few weeks of 2019, and as more rumours and claims surface, more information about the device is being revealed.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:21 IST
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 line-up's battery capacity revealed: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

South Korean tech giant Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in the first few weeks of 2019, and as more rumours and claims surface, more information about the device is being revealed. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, Samsung-oriented leakster Ice Universe suggests that the batteries of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have a slightly increased capacity from their predecessors.

However, they will not bring any changes to the charging speeds. GSM Arena has reported that promo images of the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra were also spotted in their respective hero colours, Pink and Green, respectively. The 3,900 mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S23 is anticipated to support 25W fast charging, which is an improvement above the 3,700 mAh cell in the standard S22, reported GSM Arena.

The 4,700 mAh capacity of the Galaxy S23+ is further increased by 200 mAh with 45W fast charging. A 5,000 mAh battery and 45W rapid charging, which Samsung has been using in its Ultra handsets since early 2020, will be included in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Rumours already suggest that Samsung has set the launch date to February 1, meaning there will be over a month for more details to surface, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022