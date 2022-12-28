SDPPL to install polymer compounding unit, plastic recycling unit in Guatemala

Advanced polymer compounds manufacturer SD Polymers Private Ltd (SDPPL) on Wednesday said it plans to install a 30KT PA polymer compounding unit and a 40KT PA plastic recycling unit in Guatemala.

According to the company, one of the two units will be set up near Escuntla to cater to Colombian and nearby markets, while the other at Purto Barrios to cater to the USA, Mexico and Europe markets.

''We have an advantage as a centre for high-quality, low-cost manufacturing. Many global companies view Central America as a hub for low-cost manufacturing, particularly in the automotive and appliance sectors, which is projected to increase demand for plastics in the future as well,'' company spokesperson Dhanish Goyal said in a statement.

SDPPL is also setting up a polymer recycling facility at Purto Barrios for recycling of post-industrial and post-consumer automobile waste to value eco-chain. The company will be setting up its own collection points and segregation centres to collect, segregate and process the polymer waste.

