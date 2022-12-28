Left Menu

SDPPL to install polymer compounding unit, plastic recycling unit in Guatemala

Advanced polymer compounds manufacturer SD Polymers Private Ltd SDPPL on Wednesday said it plans to install a 30KT PA polymer compounding unit and a 40KT PA plastic recycling unit in Guatemala.According to the company, one of the two units will be set up near Escuntla to cater to Colombian and nearby markets, while the other at Purto Barrios to cater to the USA, Mexico and Europe markets.We have an advantage as a centre for high-quality, low-cost manufacturing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:28 IST
SDPPL to install polymer compounding unit, plastic recycling unit in Guatemala
  • Country:
  • India

Advanced polymer compounds manufacturer SD Polymers Private Ltd (SDPPL) on Wednesday said it plans to install a 30KT PA polymer compounding unit and a 40KT PA plastic recycling unit in Guatemala.

According to the company, one of the two units will be set up near Escuntla to cater to Colombian and nearby markets, while the other at Purto Barrios to cater to the USA, Mexico and Europe markets.

''We have an advantage as a centre for high-quality, low-cost manufacturing. Many global companies view Central America as a hub for low-cost manufacturing, particularly in the automotive and appliance sectors, which is projected to increase demand for plastics in the future as well,'' company spokesperson Dhanish Goyal said in a statement.

SDPPL is also setting up a polymer recycling facility at Purto Barrios for recycling of post-industrial and post-consumer automobile waste to value eco-chain. The company will be setting up its own collection points and segregation centres to collect, segregate and process the polymer waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022