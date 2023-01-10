Left Menu

Goyal invites US investors in EVs, semiconductors, battery tech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:38 IST
Goyal invites US investors in EVs, semiconductors, battery tech

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has sought investment from the US in sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors and battery technology, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The minister is in the US for a three-day visit till Jan 11.

Goyal also held discussions with several CEOs of leading companies, including Michael Miebach of Mastercard; Henry R Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co); Josh Silverman, CEO of e-commerce platform Etsy; Stephen A Schwarzman, CEO of asset management group Blackstone; and George R Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls.

CEOs, in their discussions, expressed optimism at India's growth trajectory, the statement said, adding the minister invited them to expand their presence in India.

''He invited the US industry to make use of the limitless opportunities in India especially in sunrise sectors such as EVs, semiconductors, battery technology, etc,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023