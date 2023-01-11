Etrio Automobiles ties up with Turno to deploy 1,000 e-3-wheelers pan-India in next 12 months

Electric commercial vehicle maker Etrio Automobiles in collaboration with EV financing platform Turno will deploy 1,000 e-three-wheelers pan-India in the next 12 months, the company said on Wednesday.

The deployment of these vehicles will commence from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai where both Etrio and Turno have a strong presence and eventually expand to various other parts of India, Etrio said.

Under the long-term strategic alliance that Etrio has formed with Turno, the two partners will also work together to improve vehicle intelligence, it stated.

Notably, as a part of this collaboration, the eCV makers' flagship model 'Touro Max' vehicles would be deployed across a plethora of first-mile and last-mile logistics and commercial transport use-cases -- including retail and e-commerce logistics, gas delivery, agri-logistics, among others, the company stated.

''The partnership with Turno is aligned to our growth agenda. It will enable us to scale our vehicle deployments across diverse commercial EV use cases, pan India besides helping us provide affordable EV financing solutions to our customers,'' said Kalyan C Korimerla, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Etrio Automobiles.

The company will also work closely with its partner to develop EV financing options for minimising vehicle delivery timelines, maximising asset utilisation and improving the vehicles' residual life, Etrio said.

''The partnership with Etrio is strategically aligned with our vision to create viable financial solutions for promoting commercial EV adoption,'' said Hemanth Aluru, CEO & Co-Founder, Turno said. PI IAS DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)