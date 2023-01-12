Left Menu

Mahindra named fastest-growing brand in South Africa

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-01-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 10:22 IST
Mahindra named fastest-growing brand in South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra has been named the fastest-growing brand in South Africa for the year 2022 as the company's local subsidiary set several records in the last year, according to a report by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).

The report said that 'Mahindra SA' increased its sales volume by a massive 78 per cent compared to 2021, the highest of all the vehicle brands that report their sales to NAAMSA and more than five times the market average.

The sales report further shows that Mahindra grew its total sales in the passenger vehicle market by 80 per cent to 4 027 vehicles in 2022 and its light commercial sales (that of its popular Pik Up and Bolero ranges) by 77 per cent to 8,885 vehicles.

The company hit an average monthly sales figure in excess of 1,000 units per month, breaking through the magical 10,000 unit per annum mark for the first time and reaching close to 14,000 total sales for the year, it said.

This is also the second year since 2019 that Mahindra has been crowned South Africa’s fastest-growing brand and the fourth year in the past five that the brand has been among the country’s fastest-growing brands.

Mahindra recorded a compound annual growth rate of 23.6 per cent over that period.

The XUV300 – the safest car in Africa as tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) - was the fastest-growing compact SUV in its addressable segment, with 2,079 units purchased in 2022.

GNCAP serves as a platform for cooperation among new car assessment programmes worldwide and promotes the universal adoption of the UN’s most important motor vehicle safety standards globally.

Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta ascribed the success to concerted efforts to build a solid foundation for growth since it first entered the highly competitive South African market in 2004 ''We are proud to be a part of the South African landscape and of contributing to the local economy,” he said.

“Our sales success in 2022 and our title as South Africa’s fastest-growing vehicle brand can be attributed to our entire network, including our assembly plant in Durban that had to make do with component shortages during the Covid-19 pandemic and our dealers who supported customers on our waiting list,” Gupta added.

“In the new year, we hope to repeat our performance with the recently launched XUV700, which achieved a record number of pre-order bookings for the brand, the much-anticipated Scorpio-N SUV, and other new models that we will reveal in due course,” Gupta said.

Mahindra South Africa is a fully owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra India.

The company has dealers in all nine provinces of South Africa, which are comprehensive facilities that handle sales, service, and spare parts.

The company has also expanded into other sub-Saharan countries, currently exporting vehicles to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Swaziland, and Namibia, besides having a presence in Swaziland and Lesotho.

Mahindra South Africa has sold over 75,000 vehicles since its opening in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023