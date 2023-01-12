Motovolt launches smart multi-purpose e-scooter at Auto Expo

Left Menu

Greater Noida, Jan 12 PTI Motovolt, an e-mobility brand backed by Dubai-based Wami Capital and Vikrampati Singhania of the JK family, on Thursday launched its indigenously designed multi-purpose e-scooter at the Auto Expo 2023.

Greater Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) Motovolt, an e-mobility brand backed by Dubai-based Wami Capital and Vikrampati Singhania of the JK family, on Thursday launched its indigenously designed multi-purpose e-scooter at the Auto Expo 2023. Though the startup has not declared the price, with this launch, it has made its entry into the e-scooters segment.

Motovolt's e-scooter comes with features like purpose-built storage space for voluminous cargo, higher strength and load-bearing capacity, a detachable pillion seat, and twin removable easy-to-carry batteries weighing about 10 kg each. The e-scooter will be connected to the Motovolt app for a seamless experience for riders. Moreover, its swappable batteries support multiple use cases.

Motovolt founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary said: ''The scooter is connected to the Motovolt app and offers an optimised, safe and convenient ride experience letting the users transport goods as well as themselves without any compromise''. Motovolt is also in the smart e-cycles category and has recently forayed into a new category of e-bikes with the launch of ''URBN''. The startup recently raised Rs 16 crore in a pre-Series A round from Dubai-based family Wami Capital, Vikrampati Singhania of JK Family, and a few others.

By the end of the financial year 2022-23, it plans to increase its distribution presence from 100+ physical touchpoints to more than 250.

