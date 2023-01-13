Durian Furniture Launches Their First Store in Darbhanga, Bihar

Durian Furniture gladly announces the launch of their new store in the culture-rooted city of Bihar, Darbhanga on 24th December 2022. This is the third Durian Furniture store in Bihar. At Shivdhara chowk, Darbhanga, this sprawling 2652 Sq.Ft. showroom showcases the coveted collection of luxury furniture and is well-connected to the rest of the city for ease of convenience. This franchise store is owned by Mr. Mohammad Merajuddin and was inaugurated by the guest of honour Mr. Mohammad Shahzada. With an exciting inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the store is all set to create a haven for the people of Bihar. With humble beginnings and a growth curve that spans over 40 years, Durian furniture is celebrated as a one-stop solution for everyday spaces. With designs that blend with functionality, it elevates the modern Indian lifestyle by adding a premium and luxurious feel, no matter the size of the home. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture has. Durian offers an unmatched 5 years warranty, expert assistance, easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery and more, to make the post-purchase experience a satisfying one for their customers. Durian is popular for their iconic furniture pieces available in 1000+ designs for your home including functional furniture, sofas, recliners, coffee, and side tables, lounge chairs, dining, beds, bedside table, dressers, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have a myriad of products designed to blend with any décor.

If you are looking to buy furniture in Bihar, then visit the Durian store at Darbhanga and get inspired by experiencing the look & feel of the products. You can also talk to design experts to find the right products for your home. Address- Durian Furniture Showroom, Shivdhara Chowk, Darbhanga, Bihar, 846004 Store Contact no- 8651488999/ 9661198966

